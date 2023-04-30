RNC Chair McDaniel: Republican’s Need to Take on Abortion Policy ‘Head On’

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on this week’s “Fox News Sunday” broadcast that Republicans needed to address abortion policy “head on.”

McDaniel said, “Host Shannon Bream.What I will say is the biggest takeaway we’re taking is independents did not break our way, which has to happen if we’re gonna win in 2024, which usually that’s what causes that red wave. And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

She continued, “And so the guidance we’re going yo give to our candidates is you have to address this head on. The Democrats spent $360 million on this, and many of our candidates across the board refuse to talk about it thinking, oh, we can just talk about the economy and ignore this big issue, and they can’t.”

Host Shannon Bream said, “There are still people advising Republicans that way. This is bad for you, don’t talk about it.'”

McDaniel said, “Yeah, they’re uncomfortable, but they can’t be. And it’s not just talk about it once. The Democrats are putting $360 million against you on TV in lies. So those lies become the truth if you don’t fight back. So you need to say, listen, I’m proud to be pro-life.”

She added, “Put them on the defensive and articulate where you stand, and that’s going to be the critical message we have to get out before 2024.”

