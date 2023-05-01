Sarah Palin: Fox News Won’t Recover from Tucker Carlson Departure

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said she does not see Fox News recovering from its abrupt decision to fire Tucker Carlson, the anchor of the cable news channel’s highest-rated prime-time program.

During an interview with Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” host Eric Bolling, Palin, also a former Fox News contributor, said unlike primetime lineup shakeups in the past, including Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly, the Carlson episode is different because Carlson was the “anchor to the entire evening’s lineup.”

“No, not this time they won’t [recover] because, remember Tucker was the anchor to the entire evening’s lineup,” she said. “Look at all the shows nightly aired on Fox. They’re all diminishing in terms of ratings. Yes, Tucker anchored that. So, no, I don’t think they’re to recover.”

“In your monologue, you hit the nail on the head when you spoke about truth, the desire for truth from the audience, from the people,” Palin continued. “When that is stymied, and in my opinion is Fox wanted to stymy exposure of a lot of issues because it makes the left look bad because it is accurate. But once the Murdoch sons came into the picture, and they’re wives are very liberal. I think they’re proudly living out that label that they’re very leftist, liberal. That personal influence on the corporate culture I think was very strong and it is insurmountable.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor