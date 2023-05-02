Ilhan Omar: Tucker Carlson ‘Was the King of Hate’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was the “king of hate.”

Guest host Mehdi Hasan said, “Of course, this Islamophobia, the racism, the bigotry, does not come out of nowhere. There are people who incited and there are people who push it and promoted. I’m thinking of a certain media network who just got rid of their top rated cable host, Tucker Carlson. As I pointed out on my show on Sunday, We don’t know why he was fired. But we do know that he was not fired for the racism that he pushed on his show, week after week. They were fine with that. And in fact, you ended up being one of his targets a lot of the time.”

He asked, “I’ve got to ask you, congresswoman, what was the impact on you, on your family, on your safety, on your security, when Tucker Carlson targeted you in that way in front of millions of viewers?”

Omar said, “Yeah Tucker was the king of hate. And he loved fear mongering and picking on immigrants and Muslims in many cases. This was a man who, obviously, trafficked in replacement theory. He was a man who was named in many of the manifesto’s of mass shooters that specifically targeted Muslims. So, I can’t tell you just how both relieved and terrified I am of where he might end up in the kind of platform that he might have. It is really hard to not make people understand just how dangerous this man was, and how many lies he risked with his hateful rhetoric on a daily basis.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN