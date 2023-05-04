Raskin: ‘Insurrectionist Philosophy’ Is Spreading Within the Republican Party

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that an “insurrectionist philosophy” had spread within the Republican Party.

Discussing members of the Proud Boys being found guilty of seditious conspiracy, Raskin said, “There were definite intermediaries of Roger Stone was clearly one of them, and there were other people who were operating either in back channels or openly, like Steve Bannon, to connect the effort of a political coup overthrowing the election with all of the violence and the turbulence that was brought outside of the Capital.”

He continued, “The scary thing to me is that the insurrectionist philosophy behind this extraordinary event has only spread within the Republican Party and is now a defining attribute of their understanding of the Second Amendment. You can hear my colleagues Matt Gates, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy talk about how the purpose of the Second Amendment is to allow the people to overthrow the government. Which means, by definition, to attack the police and to overthrow anybody who’s defending our government.”

Raskin added, “This is despite the fact that there are half a dozen different places in the Constitution that specifically condemn insurrection. Article One, Section Eight, Clause 15, for example, says Congress has the power to call forth the state militias in order to suppress insurrections. The Republican Guarantee Clause says, we, in Congress, have got to guarantee to the people of the United States a republican form of government and put down domestic violence against the states and on and on. It’s even, you know, in the 14th Amendment, of course, which says that if you swore an oath to the Constitution, then you violated by participating in insurrection, you can ever hold federal or state office again.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN