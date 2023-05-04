Schiff: Comer’s Investigation into Biden a ‘Fiasco’ Full of ‘Unsubstantiated Allegations’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), who publicly advanced claims in the infamous Steele dossier, said Thursday on “CNN’s This Morning” that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) is pushing out “unsubstantiated allegations.”

Comer has subpoenaed the FBI for records alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Partial transcript as follows:

KAITLAN COLLINS: Oversight chair James Comer is now subpoenaing records from the FBI. He has subpoena power, of course. He claims they could show then Vice President Biden receiving bribes allegedly from a foreign national in exchange for policy favors. I should note the White House has strenuously denied this. We’ve got zero evidence. We haven’t seen anything of what Republicans are talking about. But Comer is coming out and saying, and saying this publicly. Other Republicans are as well. What do you make of that?

SCHIFF: You know, honestly, I don’t think you can put much stock in anything that Mr. Comer has to say because his track record is very poor. When they put before, these so-called whistleblowers, before Congress, none of it has borne out. None of it has represented what they said it would. It’s been a fiasco. And so I don’t know whether this is just pure speculation that they believe there’s a document of an interview, or there are lots of interviews. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s any wrongdoing. So I wouldn’t give much stock to this, but I’m not surprised they push out these unsubstantiated allegations. They’ve been doing it for some time.

POPPY HARLOW: Do you think the American people deserve to hear from this person and the FBI should answer these questions?

SCHIFF: At this point is just the most rampant speculation. We don’t even know if there is such a document or what the document pertains to. All we have is someone’s representation. And it doesn’t even sound like he knows what it pertains to. So I don’t want to speculate about it.