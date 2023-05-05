Biden: My Poll Numbers Are the Same as Other Presidents and People only Heard ‘Negative News for Three Years’

During an interview with MSNBC on Friday aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The 11th Hour,” President Joe Biden responded to his polling numbers by stating that his numbers are the same as every president who won re-election, people have only heard “negative news” for the past three years, and “much of what we were able to do only is going to come into play now.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “You’re talking about real, practical solutions, when you reference insulin, that you’ve come up with. Why do you think you don’t get more credit for it? Why do you think your polling is where it is?”

Biden answered, “Well, I don’t think people — by the way, every major one who won re-election, their polling numbers were where mine are now.”

Ruhle then cut in to say, “Put polling aside then, sentiment in this country, despite all these wins, is not very good.”

Biden responded, “I think all they’ve heard is negative news for three years. Everything is negative. And I’m not being critical of the press, you turn on the television, the only way you’re going to get a hit is if there’s something negative. … But number two, I think we’re in a situation where you have — much of what we were able to do only is going to come into play now. For example, I met today — I set up what they call a second Cabinet — within my Cabinet, I have an enforcement group. They’re the ones going out and making sure that we’re getting the roads built and the highways built and getting the lead pipes out of every neighborhood so people aren’t dying or getting very sick. They’re the ones who are making sure that people begin to know what’s happened and what’s happening. It’s going to take time to get this done. And so, until we — unless we can make it clear to the American people what it is that we’ve actually done, it’s one thing to say, we’re going to rebuild this bridge that is in the process of collapsing, it’s another thing to actually get it built. And that’s all just starting.”

