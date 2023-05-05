Cotton: The Real Story of Self-Dealing and Conflict Involves Grandchild Biden Won’t Acknowledge, Not SCOTUS

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that if the media wants a story about self-dealing and conflicts, they shouldn’t examine the Supreme Court, they should look at President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, attempting to lessen his child support payments for his child that President Biden refuses to acknowledge.

Cotton said, “[I]f you want to see a story of self-dealing and conflicts of interest, you shouldn’t be looking at the courthouse across the street from the Congress, you should be looking at the courthouse in Batesville, AR, where the President’s son, [Hunter] Biden is in court pleading poverty so he doesn’t have to support his own daughter who he’s never even met, who Joe Biden doesn’t even acknowledge as his granddaughter at the very time that Joe Biden’s donors and patrons are paying half-a-million dollars each for Hunter Biden’s finger paintings, or he has Abbe Lowell and an army of lawyers in the Batesville courthouse. Abbe Lowell’s hourly rate is more than most Arkansans’ monthly mortgage, yet Joe Biden — or Hunter Biden is in the courthouse pleading poverty so he doesn’t have to support the child that Joe Biden won’t even recognize.”

