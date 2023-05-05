Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav Defends CNN Hosting Trump Town Hall — ‘All Voices Should Be Heard’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that CNN’s upcoming town hall event with former President Donald Trump is important because “all voices should be heard.”

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “I want to talk about CNN, and I want to talk about the cable news wars and what is happening. Former President Trump is going to be on CNN?”

Zaslav said, “Yeah, he should be.”

Kernen said, “You should be. You know, you’ve already gotten criticism. Remember what John Malone said. Let’s get some real journalists. Now you try to get some real journalists, and you’re getting hit by CNN for getting rid of.”

Zaslav said, “CNN has the greatest journalists and the largest group of journalists in the world in the Ukraine, Poland and Russia. We have over 86 people on the ground. We’re not reporting from a desk.”

Kernen said, “Do you see an opportunity, given what happened at some of your competitors?”

Zaslav said, “We have a divided government. Right? We need to hear both voices. That’s what you see. Republicans are on the air on CNN, and Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard on CNN.”

