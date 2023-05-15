Carville: ‘Pathetic’ Durham’s Probe ‘Got a Plea for a Parking Ticket’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he believed special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s potential ties to the Russian government wrapped up with the equivalent of “a plea for a parking ticket.”

Carville said, “I think what the guy was trying to do was try to show up Ken Starr. I don’t think he quite made it. And if anybody watched trump’s town hall last week he was slobbering all over Russia. He was telling you right there, he’ll do whatever Russia wants him to do. David is, of course, correct that there’s all kind of interference in the 2016 election.”

He continued, “Durham is a kind of pathetic character. I think federal prosecutors have like a 97% conviction rate. He was 0 for 2. He got a plea for a parking ticket. That’s it! Four years, I don’t know how many millions of dollars. I don’t know how many people, how many of his friends he hired in his office, to do what? To issue a basically blatantly false report? And I actually think he did the country a service just to show you how fraudulent and shallow these people are. And it’s going to be called out.”

Carville added, “I don’t think he’s going to beat Starr for being the creepiest prosecutor ever, but he’s trying hard.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN