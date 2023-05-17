Dem Rep. Boyle: ‘Deep-Pocketed Special Interests’ Will ‘Pressure’ GOP into Taking Our Side on Debt Limit

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) stated that “deep-pocketed special interests” “will start applying pressure to” Republicans to go along with Democrats on raising the debt ceiling without any spending reforms attached.

While discussing the discharge petition by Democrats to force a vote on a clean debt ceiling increase, Boyle said that there will be increasing pressure on Republicans to support the move as the default date gets closer, adding, “And my argument to them is, this is the simplest path. We just a handful or so of them to join us and we’ll be able to have a vote on a clean debt ceiling, something, by the way, that we did three times, most recently when Donald Trump was president. That certainly seems — it may be a long shot, but that actually seems like a higher percentage chance [than] House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) convincing the vast majority of his Republican colleagues to support some sort of compromise with the administration.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell then stated, “And they would be supported in that choice by Republican businesspeople who are affected by this, who don’t want to see anything close to a default.”

Boyle responded, “That’s exactly right. The deep-pocketed special interests that, frankly, fund the Republican Party, I believe will start applying pressure to their Republican candidates and their Republican elected officials to not default, to not bankrupt, not only the U.S. economy, but the global economy.”

