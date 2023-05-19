ABC’s Hostin: MTG Saying She Felt Threatened by Dem Rep. Bowman Is a ‘Dog Whistle’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) saying she felt threatened by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is a racist “dog whistle.”

At a congressional press conference, Greene said, “What’s on video is Jamaal Bowman shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That’s like calling a person of color the n-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that. That’s wrong.”

She added, “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman. I am concerned about him. I feel threatened by him.”

Speaking to reporters, Bowman said, This country has a history of characterizing black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground and who pushback as being threatening or intimidating. So she’s not even using a dog whistle. She’s using a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA, people out there who might want to cause harm.

Hostin said, “Seems to fall in line with the ideology. But, you know, I think Congressman Bowman said what needed to be said, which was this has been happening for decades or perhaps even longer than that centuries, where a white woman says something like, he feels threatening to me, he’s harassing me and that can end in the death of a black man. And she knows that. So that was a dog whistle. It was a bullhorn.”

