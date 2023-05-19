Barr: Trump ‘Had No Business’ Keeping Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on “CBS Evening News” he believed former President Donald Trump “had no business” keeping classified documents at his Florida home.

Barr said, “I’ve said all along of the cases out there right now the one I would be most concerned about if I were the former president is the Mar-a-Lago document case.”

Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge asked, “Why so?”

Barr said, “It doesn’t go a lot on intent or anything like that. It’s very clear that he had no business having those documents. He was given a long time to send them back. And they were subpoenaed. And if there’s any games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.”

Herridge asked, “Given the developments in the grand jury do you believe special council Jake Smith is close to a charging decision?”

Barr said, “I would think they’d want to do it before the end of the year. It could be later in the summer or in the fall would be the earliest I would expect it.”

Herridge asked, “Why that timing?”

Barr said, “Well if they are close to a decision I think the process of reviewing that and socializing it with the attorney general and so forth and buttoning it up will probably take that long.”

