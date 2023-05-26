Cotton: ‘Target Shouldn’t Be Surprised They’ve Seen Millions of Dollars Drop Off Their Market Cap’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blasted retailer Target’s business practices, which he said were impacting the company’s value as it embraces a so-called progressive agenda.

The Arkansas Republican U.S. Senator likened Target’s ordeal to those Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and the Los Angeles Dodgers had to learn.

“I’ve been trying to avoid getting run over in New York all week,” host Trey Gowdy said. “So, on this story, I think that you have been following it based on your Twitter feed. Give us your take on it.”

“Yes, Trey,” Cotton replied. “It’s remarkably bad judgment by yet another company that’s been hijacked by left-wingers at its corporate headquarters. You know, you’ve seen this before with Delta and Coca-Cola when they attacked the Georgia election law, the Los Angeles Dodgers recently currying favor with a radical anti-Catholic organization and now, Target.”

“You’d think all of these fancy CEOs with their multimillion-dollar stock packages and their vast array of advisers would have as much common sense as a 20-something basketball player did, when Michael Jordan said Republicans buy sneakers as well,” he continued. “So Target shouldn’t be surprised they’ve seen millions of dollars drop off their market cap. They shouldn’t be surprised if that continues because they’ve been attempting to market trans clothing and other items directly to children contrary to their own claims. And of course, parents don’t appreciate it.”

