GOP Rep. Roy: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Not a Deal We Should Be Taking’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Special Report,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized the breakthrough debt ceiling deal between House Republican leadership and the Biden administration.

The Texas Republican warned the United States was “barreling” toward unlimited debt. He urged his colleagues to stick to the plan passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives earlier this year.

“[W]e could pass right now, sweep the COVID money, sweep the IRS money that was to expand the IRS to go after the American people — three to five times more going after minorities and hardworking Americans who are poorer than the wealthy and non-minorities,” he said. “Why don’t we take that money, give Janet Yellen what she needs for some breathing room in June and July, and then let’s actually pass a responsible debt ceiling increase.”

“I know The Wall Street Journal is editorializing in favor of it,” Roy added. “But, again, I know why. It’s because they are looking at it in terms of these check-the-box wins. Look at the curve. The American people now, the government is 40% bigger than it was pre-COVID. Let’s go back to pre-COVID levels of spending. That’s what we asked for. We’re not. This deal doesn’t do that.”

