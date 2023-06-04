Cotton: Biden Officials Are ‘Chasing After’ Chinese Counterparts like ‘Lovestruck Teenagers’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Biden administration officials were chasing after their Chinese Communist counterparts like “lovestruck teenagers.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “On China, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is over in Singapore, Chinese counterparts do not want to meet with him there, they have refused that. We have had these incursions with a Chinese jet and now with war ships in the Taiwan Straits, some aggressive behavior there. Now there is talk this administration is considering potentially lifting tariffs and saying we have to do better can communication between these two countries. How are we doing managing that relationship?”

Cotton said, “Well, Biden administration officials should stop chasing after their Chinese Communist counterparts like lovestruck teenagers. It’s embarrassing and it is pathetic. In fact it projects weakness to China and encourages them to do things like buzz our aircrafts or come within a few hundred yards of our ships and send spy balloons floating across America. Reducing tariffs will send that same message. To get back to this bill we just voted on, the single best way to deter China, Iran and Russia have military capable of deterring them. That is one of the core lessons of history.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN