Milley: Accusations of Woke Military ‘Grossly Overexaggerated’ — ‘We’re All About Readiness’

During an interview with CNN Pentagon Correspondent Oren Liebermann on Monday aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that accusations that the U.S. military is turning “woke” are “grossly overexaggerated.” And argued that the military is focused on “fighting and winning on battlefields” and is “all about readiness” both now and in the future through modernization.

