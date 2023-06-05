MSNBC’s Weissmann: Trump Will Be Indicted This Week in Classified Documents Probe

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said Monday on “The Last Word” that he believes former President Donald Trump will be indicted this week in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe.

Weissmann tweeted, “A zillion stories about the Trump case, but the bottom line is he is getting charged and it will be in D.C., and this week. Open issues is whether others may be charged and whether they will be in D.C. or Florida.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Andrew, why this week? Why do you expect indictments this week?”

Weissmann said, “I think that’s based on a number of things but if you think about what we saw in the Manhattan case, we were looking to see that defense lawyers were given an opportunity to be heard. That’s really the thing that you do in a case like this at the final stage. And we saw the defense lawyers going in today to make their final attempt about where why there should not be charges.”

He continued, “I just think in this case, knowing Jack Smith and his team, and the people hearing the appeal that it is extremely unlikely that they would be hearing something that would lead them to conclude that there should not be charges. And this is the sort of the thing you do at the very end. I also think that there is internal pressure, even if they’re not admitting it themselves, that this is a case that needs to be brought to the American public. They need to know whether this happen or not, and it needs to be brought to trial.”

Weissmann added, “Jack Smith carried this case in the DOJ. He has not been on the job that long, and he has really put his foot on the pedal to bring this case.”

