Ramaswamy: I Would Not Ban Transgender Military Members — Kids Are Where My Policies Focused

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he would not revive a Trump-era ban on transgender military members.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: I want a very quick question here in the end. You were introduced yesterday in Iowa as the intellectual godfather of the anti-woke movement. Would you reinstate the ban on transgender members of the military?

RAMASWAMY: I would not reinstate a ban on transgender members. I would, however, be very clear that for kids, that’s where my policies are very focused. We should not be foisting this ideology onto children.

RADDATZ: But you would not ban transgender members of the military?

RAMASWAMY: I would not.