Christie: U.S. Must Arm Ukraine Until They Win the War — Trump Is Putin’s Puppet

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the U.S. should arm Ukraine until they win the war against Russia.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin has launched this vicious invasion of Ukraine killing lots of civilians. As you know, two of your opponents have given some interesting signals. Donald Trump refused to say in the town hall with Kaitlyn Collins which side he wants to win, Ukraine or Russia. He refuses to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Ron DeSantis calls it a territorial dispute. Are they wrong? What’s your position?

Christie said, “They are wrong. They are wrong. This is a proxy war with China. That’s what it is. China is buying Russian oil like no one else in the world is doing. They are funding the murder of Ukrainians by the Russian army. President Xi goes to Russia stands with Putin and says there’s no limits to the Chinese friendship with the Russians. If you don’t understand that this is a much bigger deal than just Ukrainian territory, it’s a much bigger deal. Our friends around the world are going to see do we stick and stand with our friend and give them the tools that they need to protect themselves from authoritarian aggression.”

He continued, “I don’t know what President Trump is thinking about this except that he has been a puppet of Putin since the time he was president. It’s always been disturbing. We would argue regularly about Vladimir Putin during the time that he was president.”

Christie added, “I think it’s very clear what we need to do. We need to give the Ukrainians every piece of military hardware they need to protect themselves against this aggression, and we need to continue to do it until they are ready to resolve the conflict in Russia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN