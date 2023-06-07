Pro Golfer DeChambeau on Saudi Human Rights Abuses, Funding Terrorism: ‘Nobody Is Perfect’

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, one of the first big names to sign up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, on Tuesday’s “CNN Primetime” broadcast addressed Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses by saying “nobody is perfect.”

Discussing the PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf, anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “The LIV tour is backed by Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is backed by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Because of this, is why it has earned so much criticism, including from families of 9/11 victims. The group put out a statement today saying quote, ‘The PGA and Monahan, referring to commissioner have appeared to become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation.’ How do you respond to that?”

DeChambeau said, “I think we will never be able to repay the families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago. And what happened is definitely horrible. I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed and we are in a place now where it is time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole. I have deep sympathy, I don’t know exactly what they are feeling. I can’t ever know, but have a huge amount of respect for their position and what they believe. Nor do I want anything like that to occur again. I think as we move forward, we have to look towards a pathway to peace especially and forgiveness especially if we are trying to mend the world and make it a better place. I think that this is what they are trying to accomplish. LIV is trying to accomplish the PGA is trying to accomplish. We are trying to accomplish this better world for everybody and to provide great entertainment for everybody around the world.”

Collins said, “It’s not just about 9/11. Does it make you uncomfortable at all because it is not just that. They are accused of financing terrorism, they also are accused of killing a Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. How do you feel knowing that is where the money is backed by?”

DeChambeau said, “Yeah, I mean look, it is unfortunate what is happened. And it’s something I can’t necessarily speak on as I am a golfer. But what I can say is that what they are trying to do and what they are trying to work on is to be better allies because we are allies with them. Look I will not get into the politics of it, I’m not specialized in that. But what I can, say they’re trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that has not been seen in a while. Nobody is perfect, but we are all trying to improve in life.”

Collins said, “Yeah, I think they would say it’s not just about politics that it is also about human rights. That is where critics have weighed in so heavenly on this.”

