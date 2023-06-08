Ana Navarro: ‘The Idea of Trump Getting Indicted by the DOJ Makes Me Downright Gleeful’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the possibility of former President Donald Trump getting indicted by the Justice Department makes her “downright gleeful.”

Discussing Trump getting a target letter from the Justice Department, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The worst thing you can get when you’re a potential criminal defendant is a target letter because we used to call it bug, beer, turn. Either your phone is bugged, you’re going to turn and cooperate, or baby, you are it. That’s the target letter. The target letter basically says you are the target of a Department of Justice investigation. I will tell you that federal prosecutors have a 99.6% conviction rate.”

Navarro said, “First of all, the idea of Trump getting indicted by the DOJ makes me downright gleeful.”

On CNN’s town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence, Navarro said, “I think Mike Pence revealed himself as such a hypocrite I can barely think about it, right? He goes on and on about how nobody should be above the Constitution, about how Donald Trump should be nowhere near the presidency. Then he says, yeah, I signed the RNC pledge, and I will support the nominee, whoever it is. I hope it’s me.”

