Grassley: ‘I Believe the FBI Is Covering for President Biden’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Tonight,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused the FBI of covering for President Joe Biden.

Grassley was referring to the FBI’s alleged stonewalling regarding House inquiries into potential wrongdoing by Biden and members of his family.

“Senator Chuck Grassley, you’re a resolute guy,” FNC Jesse Watters said. “You are patient. You’ve done this before. You know how this works. Do you feel like the Department of Justice and the FBI are playing games?”

“Absolutely,” Grassley replied. “First of all, I want to compliment Congressman Comer because he has been very helpful with working me on this issue. And we wouldn’t be where we are with the FBI if he hadn’t been involved.”

“So, let me answer your question this way,” he continued. “We have an unclassified document. We have what the FBI calls a credible source because they paid this person over the years, six figures. And I’ve got a reputation for protecting whistleblowers, and we’re going to keep going until we get this document. But, yes, I believe the FBI is covering for President Biden. And the information that’s in this is from a credible source, from credible whistleblowers, people that are protected by the Whistleblower Protection Law, and we just got to get to the bottom of it, and we’re not going to give up until we get this document.”

“Senator Grassley, we’re hearing the FBI says they can’t protect this whistleblower if this document drops, he might wind up dead,” Watters asked. “How does that make you feel?”

“Well, let’s put it this way,” Grassley replied. “Look at — compared to the way they’re treating Congress as a second-class citizen. They gave the New York Times on May 18 a classified document. We have an unclassified document, and they gave them the name of a human source. Did they worry about that person being assassinated? I think that’s all blue smoke.”

