Paul Ryan on Anti-Woke Legislation: ‘I’m Not a Culture War Guy,’ It’s Polarizing

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that he believed Republican lawmakers passing “anti-woke” legislation was too polarizing.

Co-host Nate Burleson said, “Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing legislation when it comes to banning books, it could be trans rights, call it anti-woke however you want to label it. Is this a good approach? Is that a good strategy? Your a football fan is that how you should approach the game?”

Ryan said, “I’m not a cultural war guy. I think it’s polarizing. Look on some of these issues I’ll side with the anti-woke crowd but to me I’m worried about the debt crisis. I’m worried about the future of our country and China. There are big policy problems we need to tackle if we want to have a great 21st century for this country.”

He continued, “What I worry about are the big policy challenges that are going unresolved or made worse by Joe Biden. That’s why I want to win this election so we can fix these big policy problems. Culture war politics is good primary election politics. It is very divisive but it is very effective politics. I’ll grant you that.”

Ryan added, “I’m a Jack Kemp guy. I believe in inclusive aspirational politics, solve problems. We’ve got a huge crisis. We have a debt crisis. We have to get on top of this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN