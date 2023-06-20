CNN’s Bash: ‘No Evidence to Prove’ There Is Two-Tiered Justice System

On Tuesday, CNN anchor Dana Bash said that there was “no evidence to prove it at all” that the United States has “two tiers of justice.”

The panel discussed Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, who has agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and will enter a diversion program related to a gun charge.

Bash said, “The Republican response, the Republican — those who feel the need to or the desire to defend Donald Trump are making the same arguments that they are making against Hunter Biden, which is allegations that the DOJ is — that there are two tiers of justice, and that is one for Democrats, the other is Republicans. We can’t say this enough, there is no evidence to prove it at all. And we need to also point out that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware is a Trump-appointee intentionally kept by Joe Biden to try to take away the appearance of any political influence by the Biden White House. But that doesn’t stop the politics of this, particularly when you are talking about a conservative media ecosystem through which many of these Republicans on Capitol Hill, who Manu is talking about and getting statements from, are going right out into the ecosystem. It is about fund-raising, and it is about raw meat to the base.”

