Stephen Miller on Hunter Biden ‘Sweetheart Deal’: ‘Joe Is Protecting DOJ, So They’re Protecting Him’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Trump aide Stephen Miller criticized the plea agreement reached between the Justice Department and Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

According to Miller, a mutual relationship between the Biden administration and the Department of Justice led to the “sweetheart deal.”

“I think we can all agree, Laura, that if Paul Manafort had Hunter Biden’s laptop, he would have been taken to a CIA black site and never seen again,” he said. “The reality is, is that there are enough crimes documented on that laptop, combined with what James Comer has uncovered in terms of the elaborate influence-peddling scheme and the web of LLCs to shield foreign income from scrutiny, to be able to bring the hammer down on Hunter. And you see, if you want to get to the bottom, this is the most important point that I’ll share with your audience, Laura.”

“If you wanted to get to the bottom of what Joe Biden has been up to, in exchange for all that cash, you would sit down with Hunter, and you would say, we have enough information and evidence here to put you in jail for 100 years, a stacked indictment, 30 counts, 40 counts, 50 counts, the way they do the Republicans,” Miller continued. “And the only way out, the only way out, Hunter, is for you to give a full and complete accounting of the big guy and the 10 percent and everything. So they wanted those answers. They would get all of them.”

“The whole point of the sweetheart plea deal was to make sure that they don’t get those answers that they protect Joe Biden because DOJ is interested in one thing and one thing only, which is protecting itself,” he added. “And Joe is protecting DOJ, so they’re protecting him. It’s that simple.”

