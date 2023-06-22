Christie on Trans Kids Laws: Parents Should Be Making These Decisions, Not Government

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that state legislatures passing laws to ban transgender treatments for children under 18 years old are taking over the parents’ role.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “Your thoughts about the push from Florida and Arkansas to make it illegal to do it for kids under 18?”

Christie said, “You know, I just don’t want to see our government getting more intrusive in everybody’s life, getting bigger. I don’t think anything can replace parents when you are talking about major decisions that need to be made by our children. I would tell you this, I want all parents out there to think about something. How many other decisions do you want the government making for you in your home regarding your kids? I don’t want any of those decisions made by the government. Parents are the ones who love their children the most, who care about their children the most, who understand their children the most and parents should be the ones making these decisions.”

Kilmeade asked, “So if a 14-year-old comes home and says they really want to start switching genders, that’s the parent’s decision?”

Christie said, “Absolutely. It’s more of a parent’s decision than it is the governor’s decision for goodness sake Brian. Do you really think Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be making this decision for children in Arkansas? I love Sarah, I think she’s a great person and a really good governor, but I don’t think she would ever allow the government to substitute her judgment as a mother for their judgment. I wouldn’t want any government official coming in and telling me what decisions I can help my child through, and how I should do it. I want those decisions to be made by parents, not by the government.”

