Brzezinski: Republicans ‘Are Leading a Sick, Inhumane Political Party’

Pam Key

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Friday on “Morning Joe” that she believed the Republican Party was “sick and “inhumane.”

Brzezinski said, “You know, you look at the Republican Party — just one final thought here — and it’s just inhumane on so many levels, whether it’s pushing an unhealthy gun culture where everyone should have an AK-47, lying to migrants and shipping them off on planes and tricking them and dumping them places, or forcing children who were raped to carry babies to term. They’re leading a sick, inhumane political party at very best, I mean especially these governors in these states.”

