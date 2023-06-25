GOP Rep. Bacon: Majority of Republicans ‘Believe that We Have to Stand by Ukraine’

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believes a “majority” of Republicans believe the United States should “stand by Ukraine.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You’ve been a supporter of the Ukrainians and aiding them here, given what we watched over the weekend, what do you say to your House Republicans who have been a bit soft on Putin after what we saw over the weekend? Do you think this will change some minds in your conference?”

Bacon said, “I think it’s a minority of the Republicans who have been weak on this. I think the majority of us believe that we have to stand by Ukraine. You cannot let a bully do what Putin’s doing. If you don’t stand up to the bully, the bully will come back, and it won’t be just Ukraine. It could be the Baltics or other countries next. We saw how fragile Putin’s leadership is right now and how fragile the Russian military is, and why is that? They’ve lost 200,000 troops in this year and a half. That is almost seven times more than what America lost in 20 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan. They’ve lost half their tanks. Their air force has been depleted significantly.”

He added, “The only real answer here is that Putin’s got to stop this war and pull out of Ukraine. If he wants to save his country, save his leadership, I think that’s really the only answer because this will not get better for Putin or Russia.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN