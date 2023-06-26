Whoopi Goldberg: Evangelicals Should ‘Wake Up and Realize that God May Not Be on Their Side’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she hoped evangelicals would “wake up and realize that God may not be on their side the way they think he is” while discussing former President Donald Trump at the recent Faith & Freedom Coalition convention.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “What was shocking to me was the hypocrisy of the evangelical community, booing at the truth. I mean, we can all have differences of opinions, but the facts remain the same. And, he did these things, so it’s almost like they were going, ‘la la la la la la la la’ like little kids, because they’re still going to vote for him.”

Goldberg said, “The evangelicals are not the evangelicals of my youth. I’ve always known evangelicals. And while we have different roads to God, they’re, you know, basically the same roads. But I don’t know who these folks are.”

She added, “You know, the thing about evangelicals that we all have to remember is that they’re human beings. They’re people and they’re flawed, like all of us, so, you know, when they wake up and realize that God may not be on their side the way they think he is, because someone who says, ‘I’m doing this for you,’ sounds an awful lot like, you know –”

Referring to Jesus Christ, Haines said, “The great J.C..”

Goldberg said, “Yeah, yeah.”

Hostin said, “Many of them are such good people and being taken by this charlatan, which is distressing.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN