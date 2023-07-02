Holder to Biden: No Trump Pardon Without ‘Remorse,’ Acts to Show He Has Turned His Life Around

On this week’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former Attorney General Eric Holder suggested President Joe Biden “let the system do its work” in the event of a hypothetical conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Holder argued for signs of remorse from Trump and that he had turned his life around before Biden granted the pardon.

“Before I let you go, I want to ask you to put on your attorney general hat again,” “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan said. “Would you counsel President Biden, or the next president, whoever that is, to consider a pardon of the 45th president of the United States, either before or after a theoretical conviction”

“I think I’d look — tell the president, the next attorney general, you know, to let the – let the system do its work, try the cases, see what the results are and then treat that convicted president or anybody else who is convicted as any other person would be treated,” Holder replied.

“Pardons generally are for people who express remorse and then who have done things that show that they have turned their lives around,” he continued. “If those kinds of determinations can be made with regard to the former president or anybody else who is convicted, yes, I would support that. In the absence of something like that, I don’t think that would be a wise thing to do.

