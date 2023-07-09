Barbara Lee: We Risk Losing Our Moral Leadership by Giving Ukraine Cluster Bombs

Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States risked losing its moral leadership by giving Ukraine cluster bombs.

Lee said, “Cluster bombs should never be used. That is crossing a line. Once you see what takes place, we know what takes place in terms of cluster bombs being very dangerous to civilians. They don’t always immediately explode. Children could step on them. That is a line we should not cross.”

She continued, “I think the president’s been doing a good job managing this war, this Putin aggressive war against Ukraine, but I think that this should not happen. We had to ask for a waiver under the Foreign Assistance Act just to don it.”

She added, “I think is that we would risk losing our moral leadership because when you look at the fact that over 120 countries have signed the convention on cluster munitions saying they should never be used, then they should never be used. In fact, many of us have urged the administration to sign on to this convention. And so I’m hoping that the administration will reconsider this because these are very dangerous bombs, they’re dangerous weapons and this is a line that I don’t believe we should cross.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN