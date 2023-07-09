DeSantis: ‘The Media Does Not Want Me to Be the Nominee’

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said on this week on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the media do not want him to be the nominee.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “What’s going on with your campaign? There was a lot of optimism about you running for president earlier in the year.”

She asked, “What happened?!”

DeSantis said, “Maria, These are narratives. The media does not want me to be the nominee. I think that’s very, very clear. Why? Because they know I’ll beat Biden. But even more importantly, they know I will actually deliver on all these things.”

He continued, “We’ve had incredible support in the early states, building an organization, signing up the key people that you need to be able to comp,ete in a place like Iowa. We just launched our Mamas movement. My wife was in Iowa with Governor Kim Reynolds launching that. Parents, and particularly moms, I think are going to be the secret weapon both in this primary and in the general election. Nobody has been a better champion for those folks than me.”

DeSantis added, “I never expected to just snap fingers and all of a sudden, you know, you win seven months before anyone happens. You got to earn it and you got to work. And it requires a lot of toil and tears and sweat. And we’re going to do that.”

