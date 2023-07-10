MSNBC’s Wallace: No Question ‘Trump Weaponized the Government’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that “there is no open question” that former President Donald Trump weaponized the government to go after his political enemies.

The panel was discussing reports that then chief of staff Gen. John Kelly told a staffer that Trump wanted to use the IRS to target two FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Wallace said, “We talk about these issues as if there’s any open question. There is no open question. Tru,mp weaponized the government and he tweeted about it ahead of time during and after. He’s a candidate now.”

She continued, “We are learning from notes collecting dust in General John Kelly’s, wherever he kept his stuff in the White House for years. This is someone barreling toward the Republican nomination. What are your concerns about how much we don’t know about not just weaponization of the federal government with things that may have been illegal acts?”

Network legal analyst and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said, “There is so much blame to go around here.”

He added, “People like John Kelly need to come forward and many others who were witness to these horrific acts.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN