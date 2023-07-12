CNN’s Campbell: FBI Worried They’ll Get Attacked for Their Questionable, Wrong Behavior — ‘A Lot of This Is’ ‘Political’

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” CNN Correspondent Josh Campbell said that people in the FBI are worried that attacks on the agency will be worse due to “actual, real instances where the FBI has done something questionable or pure wrongdoing as indicated by inspectors general and the like.” And stated that “A lot of this is a political effort to discredit” the agency by Republicans.

While discussing the FBI memo on Catholics, Campbell stated, “The FBI director is saying, look, this is not something I support. If you look at the larger impact of this hearing that we’re seeing today, I talk to people in the FBI all the time and they are fearful that the same attacks that they saw in 2016 and obviously in 2020, it’s going to be even worse coming up in this 2024 presidential election, because there are things like that memo that you mentioned, actual, real instances where the FBI has done something questionable or pure wrongdoing as indicated by inspectors general and the like. A lot of this is a political effort to discredit the FBI so that the results of their work, specifically as it relates to Donald Trump, that raises doubt in the psyche of the American public.”

