Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: White House Cocaine Investigation Needs to Be Reopened

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that he hopes the investigation into the cocaine brought into the White House is reopened and argued that the White House needs to be a place where “we know exactly what’s entering and what’s leaving, certainly in terms of substances such as this.”

Co-host Sandra Smith asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:05] “Did that suffice for you? It seemed that investigation was brief. It’s the most secure building, potentially, on the planet. And they just closed the door on it. Should we be okay with that?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I hope that they continue with their investigatory tactics and trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Smith cut in to say, “Just to be clear, it’s ended. The investigation is over.”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “I think — I hope that they reconsider and think about what more can be done. I don’t think it should be taken lightly, I don’t think it is, but at the same time, we need to recognize that the White House should be a facility [where] we know exactly what’s entering and what’s leaving, certainly in terms of substances such as this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett