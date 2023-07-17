MSNBC’s Psaki: Trump Is ‘Running Because He Wants to Prevent Himself from Going to Jail’

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Monday on “Joe Scarborough Presents” that former President Donald Trump is running for president again to “prevent himself from going to jail.”

Scarborough said, “There is such a disconnect here. He lost in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022. They are still losing in 2023. You look at Wisconsin, I really think that the two greatest political earthquakes over the past couple years have been Kansas and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court race there, it was supposed to be neck and neck and it’s not like conservatives weren’t saying this is the most important race in Wisconsin in years and they get crushed.”

Psaki said, “Here’s where I think sometimes we lose the thread. Trump is not running because he cares about policy. He is running because he wants to prevent himself from going to jail and pardoning himself, potentially. He’s also running to maybe pad his pockets. That is why he is running, it seems. He’s not deeply steeped in policy. He is not showing a real desire and passion about policy issues.”

She added, “Then there is just a team of people going along with him. When this New York Times story pointed out the fact that this is what we saw in areas of the first Trump term, what we’ve seen in the campaign so far is people who are following along to get along, going along to get along. They are not going to stop him from abusing power, from expanding power, from using the FCC to manipulate companies, hurt others, et cetera.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN