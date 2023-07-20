Esper: Trump Is Not Fit for Office — I’m ‘Willing to Assist Any’ Credible Challenger

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that he will not support his old boss, former President Donald Trump, for president in 2024 and is willing to assist any credible Republican candidate.

While discussing Trump, anchor Kaitlan Collins asked, “You said you don’t think he’s fit for office. He shouldn’t be back in office. How do you plan to handle the Republican primary? Are you going to endorse another candidate?”

Esper said, “I don’t plan on endorsing anybody. I said that I wouldn’t support Donald Trump. I don’t think that he is fit for office because he puts himself first and I think anyone running for office should put the country first. And they should abide by their oath and do a number of other things. There is a crowd of about 12 or so Republican candidates beyond Trump. I think at least half of them are very credible. Any of those six or so could beat President Biden if they become the nominee.”

He continued, “What I am looking for, and I am willing to assist any one of them, help them, I’m looking for somebody who puts the country first, a person who will abide by their oath, who will advance traditional, Republican policies and objectives and who will bring the Republican Party together and grow the party. You have to win elections, and Donald Trump is not winning elections whether they are House, Senate or White House. That’s that is what Republicans need to do.”

Collins said, “We talked about this many times, but to hear someone who was the Pentagon chief for a now candidate for president saying that you would willingly help his challengers who are running against him just speaks to the moment that we are in.”

