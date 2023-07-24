Ana Navarro to DeSantis: ‘How Dare You Try to Whitewash Slavery’

Ana Navarro told her co-host Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is trying to “whitewash slavery.”

When asked about Florida’s new education curriculum that teaches some black people benefitted from skills they learned as slaves, DeSantis said, “I didn’t do it. I wasn’t involved in it, but I think — I think what they’re doing is, I think that they’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”

Navarro said, “I live in Florida. I have been spitting mad about the culture wars that Ron DeSantis has been creating. So, when he says he has nothing to do with it —”

Navarro’s audio was cut as she can be seen saying, “That’s bullshit.”

Navarro continued, “A bunch of lackeys and minions put that legislation into effect. He has created the environment that has led to this. What they say is that the updated standards now say that ‘enslaved people developed skills that could be applied for their personal benefit.’ Slavery was the darkest moment of American history — our deepest shame. People got torn from their homelands.

She added, “Men, women, newborns, put in the bowels of ships, shackled, and made to row from Africa to America. Then brought here and sold off like chattel, separated from their children, beat, whipped, worked to death, raped. How dare you? Shame on you, people in Florida. How dare you try to whitewash slavery!

“And for this man, Ron DeSantis, whose apparently only skills that he has acquired is lying and creating culture wars that he thinks is going to make him president — they’re not, buddy. That’s why you’re 30 points down.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN