IRS Whistleblower: Hunter Prosecutors Pushed for Harsher Sentence in a Case with Fraction of Unpaid Taxes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley pointed to the case of former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa — whose case was handled by two of the same prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case — and noted that prosecutors in the De Sousa case pushed for a year in prison and De Sousa was sentenced to ten months in prison even though his tax loss was a small fraction of Hunter Biden’s.

Shapley said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “There are 300 million taxpayers out there that demand that they get treated fairly and this is a perfect example of that not occurring. Let me give you a case example really quick: So, there was a Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Darryl De Sousa, in 2018 and 2019 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor tax charges, the same charges Hunter Biden was charged with. His tax loss was $67,000. Hunter Biden’s tax loss was between 1.2 and 1.5 million dollars. … The government attorneys on that case recommended twelve months incarceration. He ended up getting ten months incarceration. The government attorneys on this case recommended zero months incarceration. Those prosecutors in those two cases are the same prosecutors, Leo Wise and Derek Hines. That’s not treating taxpayers the same.”

