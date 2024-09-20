An illegal alien, who successfully crossed the United States-Mexico border undetected, has been accused of several sex crimes against children, including three counts of child rape on the affluent island of Nantucket off the coast of Massachusetts.

Elmer Sola, a 49-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, crossed the United States-Mexico border on an unknown date at an unknown time.

Sola is one of the millions of so-called “got-aways” living in American communities who breached the border without being detected by Border Patrol agents.

Under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris alone, at least two million got-aways are estimated to have arrived in the United States via the border.

In August, Sola was arrested on the island of Nantucket and charged with three counts of aggravated child rape and eight counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

This month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Sola. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“Elmer Sola unlawfully entered the United States, then made his way into our Nantucket community before allegedly committing some horrific and despicable crimes against a child,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. “The officers of ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the children of our New England neighborhoods.”

