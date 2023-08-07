DeSantis: If Election Is a Referendum on Documents by a Mar-A-Lago Toilet Republicans Will Lose

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said on NBC’s “Today” that if the 2024 election is a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s legal cases, the Republican Party will lose.

DeSantis said, “If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden’s policies and the failures that we’ve seen, and we’re presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and we will have a chance to turn the country around. If on the other hand, the election is not about January 20, 2025, but January 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it’s a referendum on that, we are going to lose. That’s just the reality.”

Reporter Dasha Burns said, “But you know with Trump in the race that is largely what it is going to be about and not fighting against Joe Biden, you are fighting against Trump.”

DeSantis said, “That’s not a pathway for success for the Republican Party. I think a lot of our voters understand that.”

Burns asked, “Yes or no, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?”

DeSantis said, “Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on January 20 every four years is the winner.”

Burns said, “But respectfully, you did not clearly answer that question and if you can’t give a yes or no whether or not Trump lost–”

DeSantis said, “Of course he lost.”

