Dem Sen., Biden Co-Chair Coons: People ‘Feel Better’ about Own ‘Economic Future’ and They’ll Support Biden

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded to poor polling for President Joe Biden on the economy by stating that people “feel better about their own economic future. They feel they have their feet under them, that they can see growth, they can see opportunities for them.” And eventually, that will turn into people supporting Biden’s economic approach.

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked, “[T]he question becomes, is this a messaging problem or is this in fact that Americans feel — and it may be a function of inflation and wage growth on a relative level to prices, which have gone much higher — and people sit around and say, this is not such a great economy? And it’s just — it’s very hard to sort of understand what is either a disconnect or not, based on the stats that you cite, and therefore, the polls and the way, apparently, America feels.”

Coons responded, “So, Andrew, three-quarters of Americans feel better about their own economic future. They feel they have their feet under them, that they can see growth, they can see opportunities for them. I’m confident that will gradually translate into confidence that President Biden’s approach to rebuilding our economy from the bottom up and the middle out will prevail over a view that the better way to grow our economy is through more tax cuts for the very wealthiest Americans. You could not see a sharper contrast between former President Trump’s approach to the economy and President Biden’s. And as 25,000 new construction projects get underway in the coming six to nine months, you’re going to see, I believe, more and more Americans credit the job growth, the steady improvement in our economy, the steady strengthening of our place on the world stage, as compared to the chaos of the Trump presidency, they’re going to credit that to President Biden. And I think, going into the elections next year, we’re going to be on a very firm footing.”

