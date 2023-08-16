Hawley: Trump Indictments a ‘Recipe for One-Party Rule’ — ‘Our Constitutional Democracy Doesn’t Exist Anymore’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) warned a Fulton County grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump was an effort to establish “one-party rule” by the party in power.

If successful, the Missouri Republican said the “constitutional democracy” no longer exists.

“This is a message, they’re trying to send a message loud and clear, and the message is, don’t mess with us and why they’re going after Trump because he messed with them,” he said. “He challenged them across the board. He challenged their pro-war policies. He’s challenged them on Ukraine. He’s challenged their globalist agenda that’s ripped off our working class for years, hollowed out the industrial base of this country, and made our workers and this country slaves compared to China and these other nations that have taken away our jobs, taken away our technology. Trump challenged all of that.”

“And the message is, if you challenge them on this stuff, if you challenge them on these policies they hold dear, they will come after you,” Hawley continued. “If you challenge them on their pro-abortion religion, they will come after you. So I think the message is real clear. Don’t challenge us. Don’t go to work for anybody who will challenge us. Don’t vote for Donald Trump or anybody like him, or will treat you as a domestic terrorist. And I tell you what, Laura, this is a recipe for one-party rule in this country. And if that’s the case, this isn’t the United States of America anymore. Our constitutional democracy doesn’t exist anymore.”

