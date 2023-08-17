Trump on Georgia Indictment: Continuation of a Witch Hunt — ‘They’re Sick People’

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that the Georgia indictment and others are all part of the same “witch hunt.”

Anchor Larry Kudlow said, “We’re here to talk about the economy, what’s gone wrong and how you can fix it, but I do think you should have a chance to talk about this crazy Georgia indictment. I know you gave an interview with Fox Digital. It was a good interview. You said you saw darkness, but you also seem to see some optimism in the potential outcome. I thought we just see what you had to say about that.”

Trump said, “Sure. It’s a witch-hunt. It is just a continuation of a witch-hunt. They want to silence you, really silence you. And they mean silence.”

He continued, “They are, I think they’re sick people. I think they are people that have no idea how the world works, and they have no idea the anger they cause. We have a tremendous group of people in this country, and I’m not just talking about Republicans. We have them on both sides, and we have a lot of them.”

Trump added, “Republicans can’t let them get away with it. The Republicans have to be tough.”

