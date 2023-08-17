White House on Poor Biden Economic Polls: ‘People Have Been Through a Ton’ and There’s ‘Partisanship’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Amanpour,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein explained President Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers on the economy by stating that “the American people have been through a ton, and we also know that there’s a whole lot of political partisanship out there.”

Guest host Bianna Golodryga asked, “As I mentioned, the President’s approval rating for the economy overall, 37%, 51% of Americans say the economy is getting worse. Given everything that we opened this segment with, how do you justify these numbers and what is the administration doing wrong not to see a better outlook from the American public overall?”

Bernstein responded, “Well, first of all, let’s talk about a few numbers that are associated with some things you just heard Secretary Yellen talk about. So, job satisfaction is at a 36-year high. That’s from a series that begins in 1987, so the highest on record. If we look at consumer sentiment, if we look at consumer confidence, they’re actually up two-year or close to two-year highs. Certainly, as you’ve mentioned, inflation has come down. But look, the American people have been through a ton, and we also know that there’s a whole lot of political partisanship out there. What we’re trying to do is keep our heads down, explain to folks the kinds of progress we’ve made.”

He added that “we are just now starting to see the kinds of savings that I think will register in people’s consciousness and begin to change some of those numbers. And in fact, as I just suggested, some of that change is underway.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett