Hunter Biden Lawyer: He Won’t Testify Before House Committees

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell stated that Hunter Biden would not testify before the House committees investigating him, because until House Republicans “show that they have a serious intent, are operating within the rules, and have a proper legislative purpose, nobody would go before them.”

Lowell said, “I think that’s just premature. But I think, as you pointed out…you have to have a serious congressional proceeding in order to consider having somebody like your client come. And there’s been nothing serious about this set of proceedings. This is a set of Republican chairpeople who have done the least the following: They basically started by admitting that the whole point of their proceeding was to use his phrase, move the political needle. Since then, they’ve basically said the reason the United States is helping Ukraine [is] because of the bribes that occurred between the two. Then, they have said that the reason that the Titan submarine news was suppressed was to cover up for the deal that was going to be announced for Hunter. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) used an oversight hearing in order to show naked photos of our client. Comer has basically just been bragging that he’s the one, to use his phrase, who shoved the plea bargain up the you know what of the Justice Department. There have been allegations that there was a whistleblower, which turns out to be — first, they said that the guy was missing, and then it turns out that he is a fugitive and that he’s involved in obstruction and being a foreign agent. With that panoply and laundry list of the things that these members of Congress have done, until they show that they have a serious intent, are operating within the rules, and have a proper legislative purpose, nobody would go before them.”

