GOP Rep. Cammack: Americans Had Financial Info Given to the FBI with No Process, Hunter Got Sweetheart Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) commented on investigations by House Republicans into banks turning over the private information of Americans to the FBI without legal process by contrasting it to the soft treatment Hunter Biden’s financial crimes received and stating that “If you are not affiliated, a major donor, well, then guess what, you’re just out of luck, and your constitutional rights will be violated at all costs.”

Guest host Cheryl Casone asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:15] “Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is actually subpoenaing the Justice Department and the FBI for documents on communications on big tech collusion. He’s subpoenaing Citibank for documents for the Weaponization Select Subcommittee’s investigation into these major banks that shared Americans’ private financial data with the FBI without legal process, you are a part of that, Congresswoman, can you comment on that before you go, please?”

Cammack answered, “[T]hat right there should be a big red flag to everyone that due process only matters if you are, in fact, part of the Biden administration, meaning that you are the target. If you are not affiliated, a major donor, well, then guess what, you’re just out of luck, and your constitutional rights will be violated at all costs. This is very, very big news that the banking establishment is in connection with the DOJ and the FBI investigating and turning over documents without due process. That is a violation of our constitutional rights. That’s what we’re continuing to uncover, and we’re going to learn more as we continue these investigations so that we can ultimately stop this type of behavior.”

