Jeffries: ‘Extremely Confident’ in DOJ Handling of Hunter, ‘We Should Be Tackling’ Gun Control

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) criticized Republicans for not addressing “issues related to gun safety that we should be tackling.” And argued that “We should be tackling gun safety and some common-sense measures that we support.” Jeffries also stated he’s “extremely confident” in the Department of Justice’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation.

Jeffries said, “There also are issues related to gun safety that we should be tackling. This is a uniquely American problem, and it’s tragic. We shouldn’t have children who have to familiarize themselves with active shooter drills as early as kindergarten all across the country. We should be tackling gun safety and some common-sense measures that we support. But, instead, what we see are Republicans with this do-nothing, extreme majority wasting the time and the treasure of the American people, and that’s unfortunate.”

Co-host Phil Mattingly then asked, “We had the — key House Republicans yesterday wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding information about the investigation into Hunter Biden saying, ‘Since the early days of its investigation concerning Hunter Biden, DOJ has deviated from its standard investigative procedure and afforded Hunter Biden special privileges not afforded to other Americans.’ I understand your point about policy and what you guys have been focusing on as a caucus, but you also have a role, your ranking members have a role in kind of this back and forth when they go down this path, defending the president, defending the president’s family to some degree. Are you confident, when you look at what the Justice Department has done, when you look at the investigations into Hunter Biden that the Republicans have pursued up to this point, that there hasn’t been any wrongdoing, everything’s been above board?”

Jeffries answered, “Yes, I’m extremely confident. The American people know, fundamentally, that Joe Biden is a good and decent man who’s dedicated his life to public service and will continue to serve the people honorably and admirably.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett