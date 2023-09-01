CNN: Pentagon Admitted on Friday Afternoon that Taliban Refused Searches, Raids on ISIS-K Before Kabul Attack

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper read from a statement CNN received from the Pentagon on Friday afternoon about claims that the Kabul airport attack could have been prevented where the Pentagon said it didn’t pass up a chance to strike ISIS-K before the bombing because “we just never had that precise intelligence. It is accurate that we did ask the Taliban to raid or search several areas. They searched some and did not search others.”

After discussing the Pentagon ducking CNN on the issue, Tapper said they got a statement from the DOD on Friday afternoon, and read parts of it.

The statement said, “We did not have intelligence that identified an individual, by description or otherwise, of the bomber. The preponderance of intelligence indicated a complex attack like a car bomb.” And “Furthermore, descriptions of the bomber depicted in media, including this recently-released book, do not match the actual description of the bomber. So, it’s possible that if a sniper had taken the shot on this individual whom he claims was the bomber, he very well could have been killing an innocent person. But, according to the rules of engagement, any servicemember can use lethal force if they determine there is a threat to themselves or coalition forces.”

On the ability to strike ISIS-K, the statement said, “According to the commanders in Kabul, there were not any vetted strike targets denied, we just never had that precise intelligence. It is accurate that we did ask the Taliban to raid or search several areas. They searched some and did not search others.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett