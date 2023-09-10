Newsom: DeSantis Is ‘Functionally Authoritarian’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “functionally” an “authoritarian” leader.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Do you think another four years of Donald Trump will break us?”

Newsom said, “I don’t. I hope we don’t have to experience that, but I worry about democracy. I worry about the fetish-ness for autocracy that we’re seeing not just from Donald Trump but around the world and notably across this country. I’ve made the point about DeSantis that I think he’s functionally authoritarian. I worry more, in many respects, about Trumpism and what transcends beyond his term, time and tenure.”

Todd asked, “Trump or DeSantis, who would be a greater threat to democracy?

Newsom said, “I’ll leave that to more objective minds.”

Todd said, “I understand you say more objective minds, but tell me what is your mind.”

Newsom said, “I think the vengeance in Donald Trump’s heart right now is more of a threat.”

Todd said, “So another four years of Trump that could -”

Newsom said, “Yeah. I’m not going to wallow in it. I’ll work hard to get President Biden re-elected and work hard to make the case for what he’s done for this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN